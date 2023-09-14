Ellen DeGeneres makes TV comeback, details inside

After over a year since her daytime show ended, DeGeneres is set to make a return to television, this time on Discovery Channel, reports US-based news portal Variety.

By ANI Updated On - 01:28 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Los Angeles: Renowned television host Ellen DeGeneres will soon grace television screen.

She will be seen in a two-hour documentary special, ‘Saving the Gorillas: Ellen’s Next Adventure’.

The special will air on September 23 on Discovery Channel, and then again on World Gorilla Day, September 24 at 10 p.m. on Animal Planet.

The documentary showcases DeGeneres’s passion for animals and her respect for the primatologist Dian Fossey as she works to build The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda. Since opening in 2022, the campus has helped with gorilla conservation and biodiversity in the area; it also hosts visitors, including local school children.

Talking about it, DeGeneres said, “Every single thing has led me to just have a big enough platform to say, ‘Look at work Dian Fossey did. There’s nothing that keeps you more present, more in the moment, than sitting with gorillas.”

‘Saving the Gorillas’ also marks a new genre for the talk show host, as she is primarily associated with comedy. The project is directed by Abigail Harper.