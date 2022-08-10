| Ellen Degeneres Hasnt Reached Out To Ex Anne Heche After Car Crash

Ellen DeGeneres hasn’t reached out to ex Anne Heche after car crash

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:22 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Los Angeles: Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has little to say about her former girlfriend Anne Heche following a tragic car crash involving the latter.

Met in Los Angeles several days after the accident, DeGeneres said she has not reached out to the actress yet, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On Monday, August 8, DeGeneres stepped out for lunch at the True Lune restaurant in Santa Barbara, California with a friend.

According to Daily Mail, when asked how Anne’s latest condition was, the former daytime talk show host responded, “We are not in touch with each other, so I would not know.”

Still, Ellen wished for her ex’s speedy recovery. “I don’t want anyone to be hurt,” she added without slowing down or pausing her walk as she headed to her parked car.

Similarly, a source told Radar Online about Ellen’s reaction in the wake of Anne’s accident, “Ellen is aware of the horrible incident, she read about the news like everyone, but she has not made any attempt to reach out directly to Anne or members of her family.”

The source claimed, “The pair haven’t spoken in years, although Ellen wants nothing but the best for Anne.”

Ellen and Anne dated from 1997 until 2000. The former ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ host went on to date actress/director Alexandra Hedison from 2001 until 2004 and Portia de Rossi, whom she married in 2008 after four years of dating.

Anne was in a blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a Mar Vista home rented by Lynne Mishele on Friday, August 5. The residence caught fire, resulting in the Emmy-winning actress suffering burns from the incident. She was then intubated while hospitalised.

As of Monday, Anne was “in extreme critical condition” and remained in coma.