Ellie Goulding releases a slice-of-pop perfection single, ‘Easy Lover’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:44 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: Ellie Goulding unveils ‘Easy Lover’ — a stunning slice of pop perfection that heralds a triumphant and long-awaited return — the first release since Ellie’s chart topping 2020 studio album ‘Brightest Blue’.

The track, written and produced in collaboration with the legendary Greg Kurstin and Julia Michaels, sees Ellie’s unmistakable vocals paired with pulsating bass, punchy synths, epic key changes and contagious melodies — the perfect combination for a summer pop banger.

The new single also features rap royalty Big Sean who adds his signature flow in contrast to Ellie’s breath-taking harmonies. Big Sean is one of the biggest names in rap is known for hits such as ‘I Don’t Fuck With You’ and ‘Dance (Ass) ft Nicki Minaj’ as well as working with the likes of Justin Bieber, 2Chainz, Halsey and Calvin Harris.

Alongside the single, Ellie has released the epic music video for ‘Easy Lover’, which sees her take on an otherworldly creature that takes the form of humans. The haunting visual is a confident and exciting accompaniment to the single and was directed by Sophia Ray (‘Years & Years’, ‘Raye’, ‘Mabel’) with movement direction from Remi Black and creative direction from Nathan Klein who also styled the video.

Listen here: http://elliegoulding.lnk.to/easy_lover

Watch the video here:

d

Speaking about the track, Ellie states, “I wrote ‘Easy lover’ in LA with Julia Michaels after conversations about the age-old tale of being infatuated by someone cool and beautiful knowing that they will never quite feel the same. It’s about going back to the same dangerous person to feel alive when you know they have hurt people again and again before you. Having the legendary Greg Kurstin produce any song of mine is always a dream come true. He always understands the assignment!”