Ellie Goulding announces new album ‘Higher Than Heaven’; new track ‘Let It Die’ out

The album announcement comes hot off of the heels of Ellie’s latest solo release ‘Easy Lover’ and more recently ‘All By Myself’, her collaborative release with Alok and Sigala, both of which have left fans on the edge of their seats waiting on this new era of Ellie’s music.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: Pop megastar Ellie Goulding reveals details of her hotly anticipated fifth studio album ‘Higher Than Heaven’. Alongside this announcement, Ellie has shared a new track from the forthcoming album, ‘Let It Die’, which is available to stream now.

Enlisting some of pop music’s finest to craft the album with her, Greg Kurstin (Sia, Maggie Rogers, Elton John), Jessie Shatkin (Charli XCX, Years & Years), Koz (Sam Ryder, Madonna, Dua Lipa) and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Yungblud), the record sees Ellie put her own spin on modern pop music.

‘Higher Than Heaven’ is jam-packed with infectious hits that see Ellie’s signature vocals take centre stage whilst the production is pop music at its finest with stomping basslines, soaring synths and euphoric melodies.

Speaking about the new album, Ellie explains: “There was definitely a darkness about [the past two years] that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently. I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonise over some relationship or some drama. So, that’s how this album came together. [‘Higher Than Heaven’ is] about being passionately in love. But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug-induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash.”

This month also marked the 10-year anniversary of Ellie’s second album ‘Halcyon’, which charted at #1 in the UK and stayed in the top 100 for over two years. To mark the anniversary, Ellie released a new digital project ‘Halcyon Nights’ – Part 1 is the original album and Part 2 comprises of bonus tracks from the ‘Halcyon’ era, including six songs that have never been available to stream until now.