Elon Musk cancels don lemon’s show on X: Here’s why

The billionaire terminated the partnership following his recent interview with Lemon due to disapproval of certain questions.

By IANS Updated On - 14 March 2024, 03:15 PM

New Delhi: Elon Musk, who abruptly cancelled former CNN host Don Lemon’s show on X, said on Thursday that all the host wanted to do is rehash the dying CNN business model “on social media”.

The billionaire ended the partnership after his latest interview with Lemon over some questions he didn’t like.

“Lemon is welcome to monetise on this platform, just like everyone else. What we aren’t going to do is guarantee minimum payments to him, as he was demanding, which would be going beyond everyone else,” the X owner posted.

Musk said that all Lemon wants to do is revive the dying CNN business model on social media “which will do even worse here than it did on cable TV”.

The Don Lemon Show was set to air on X three times a week.

The deal which was part of the exclusive video partnerships X made with several celebrities like former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard.

“The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities,” said the company.

“However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show,” said the Musk platform.