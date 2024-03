Elon Musk to Fund Trump’s Campaign | US Presidential Elections 2024 | Donald Trump vs Joe Biden

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 12:40 PM

Donald Trump met with Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, to discuss funding for his political campaign. Musk, the third-richest person globally, has not given much to political campaigns since 2009. Trump’s campaign is currently spending more money than it receives, potentially benefiting from Musk’s support.