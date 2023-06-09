Elon Musk pokes fun at Apple’s Vision Pro

Published Date - 03:43 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: Apple recently announced its first AR headset – Apple Vision Pro – at its annual WWDC event. The device comes at a cost of $3,499 (Rs 2.88 lakh) and will be available for sale next year. However, the hefty price of the augmented reality device has become a topic of discussion among tech enthusiasts and Apple fans since its launch.

While a few were impressed with the innovative device, others are expressing their surprise and astonishment. Many were taking to Twitter to poke fun at Apple’s Vision Pro, and the latest to join them in Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk.

The South Africa-born American entrepreneur put a meme on his official Twitter handle to take a dig at Vision Pro. In the meme, he compared the Vision Pro to some shrooms marked with a price tag of $20.

Shrooms are considered to have psilocybin, a hallucinogenic substance, and when consumed, they cause hallucinations in humans.

The magic mushrooms packed in a cover also had a label that reads ‘make instant contact with UFOs and aliens by chemically changing your carbon vibration’.

Within minutes, the tweet went viral and garnered 47.2k retweets, 419.2k likes, and 4,617 quotes.

