Embark journey of 2 distinct personalities with ‘Devathalara Deevinchandi’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:03 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Hyderabad: After presenting a heart-warming journey of a mother and daughter with ‘Kalyanaman Kamaneeyam’, Zee Telugu is all set to keep you glued to your TV sets as it presents yet another intriguing fiction offering – ‘Devathalara Deevinchandi’. Featuring Chaitra Sakkari as Srivalli, Yashwanth as Samrat and Nirosha as Bhavani, the show will take you on a roller-coaster ride of emotions as it showcases a family drama that revolves around the unusual union of a humble girl, Srivalli, and an egoistic man – Samrat.

Premiering on May 2, ‘Devathalara Deevinchandi’ will air every Monday to Saturday at 6:30 pm on Zee Telugu.

The story revolves around Srivalli, who is a simple girl full of life and energy, so positive in her outlook that she tries to find the good aspect in everything that happens in life. In fact, even after being considered unlucky by her family, she wishes to marry a charming and understanding man who shares her personality traits.

In a twist of fate, she meets Samrat, who, she feels, is her knight in shining armour. Though she falls in love with him, she quickly realises that he is an egoist and a chauvinist who doesn’t respect women. In fact, even his mother Bhavani fears her son a lot. However, it is this unusual union of two starkly different personalities that is bound to create conflict and drama, and it will be interesting to see what happens as they decide to get married!

Yesteryear star Nirosha, who has worked on more than 100 projects across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada Film and TV industries, is also making her comeback to Telugu serials after many years with ‘Devathalara Deevinchandi’. She will be playing the role of Bhavani, a remarkably simple woman, who fears her son. Her character has several layers, but it will be her performance that will surely impress one and all.

While ‘Devathalara Deevinchandi’ is sure to catch everyone’s attention, Zee Telugu is also set to realign its fiction property time slots in order to fulfil its audience’s viewing preferences. ‘Krishna Tulasi’, which used to air at 6:30 pm, will now shift to the 12 pm slot from May 2 onwards.