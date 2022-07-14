Embracing Uniqueness: Indian Army conducts empowerment campaign for CWSN

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:39 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a special empowerment Campaign for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) under the slogan ‘Embracing Uniqueness’ is being conducted by HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area / Indian Army till July 16.

Chief Justice of Telangana, Justice Ujjal Bhuyyan, was the chief guest for the Sports Day conducted at Gajraj Stadium of AOC Centre on Thursday.

The event had a march past in which children of Army Public Schools & CWSN followed by CWSN from special schools like Asha School, Spurthi Cantt Board School and various NGOs participating in track and field events and fun games. The winners were awarded medals and all participants were given participation certificates and gifts, a press release said.

The military band of AOC Centre enthralled the audience with martial tunes and dogs from the Dog Unit of City Security Wing Hyderabad, Telangana Police bonded with the CWSN.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyyan said it is the duty of all citizens to provide CWSN with equal opportunities and recognise their rightful place in society.