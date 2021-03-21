Employment options on decline in agri sector: Eatala Rajender

He asked the farmers to deliberate over such issues pertaining to farmers at the Rythu Vedikas being set up by the State government and find solutions to their problems

Karimnagar: With increased mechanisation in farm sector, Health Minister Eatala Rajender suggested the farm labourers to explore alternate employment options as their role in agriculture sector is on the decline. He asked the farmers to deliberate over such issues pertaining to farmers at the Rythu Vedikas being set up by the State government and find solutions to their problems.

Inaugurating the Rythu Vedika in Valbapur of Veenavanka mandal here on Sunday, Rajender said farmers can achieve wonders if they work with unity and stated that Ankapur of Nizamabad district was a classic example for farmers’ unity. He said every house in the village which mostly comprises farmers, has a car. “Farmers in other areas should take inspiration from farmers of Ankapur and work unitedly for collective growth. Rythu Vedikas can be platforms for farmers to discuss more such issues including reduction of investment, yield enhancement and getting remunerative price for their produce,” he said.

He said the Rythu Vedikas will have training facilities to enlighten the farmers on various agri-based issues and turn agriculture into a profitable profession, putting an end to the notion that farming was a waste practice.

On paddy procurement, the Minister asked farmers not to worry since Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had already assured to purchase the crop. He pointed out that it was the Telangana government which developed confidence among the farmers that the crops sowed in the fields would provide worthy yield. “We have achieved significant growth in agriculture due to the State government’s initiatives including construction of irrigation projects, filling of tanks, and supply of uninterrupted and free quality power supply among others,” he said. Further, he also assured to provide employment to widows having children and hailing from the poor families.

