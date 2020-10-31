Empty chairs welcome Kishan Reddy

Union Minister’s public meeting at Dubbak sees thin attendance

Siddipet: Even as Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy claimed that there was ‘a silent revolution in favour of BJP in Dubbak Assembly constituency,’ public apathy for the saffron party was evident from the thin attendance at his public meeting in Dubbak on Friday. Save for a handful of party leaders and workers- most of them defectors from other parties- there was nothing to indicate any sort of public support for the BJP, leave alone the silent revolution that the Union Minister spoke about. Empty chairs greeted Kishan Reddy as he made his way to the dais and even the few who were present made a quick exit minutes later.

Later, Kishan Reddy appealed to the election authorities to ensure that the Dubbak by-election is held in a fair and peaceful atmosphere without any influence of money and other factors. “People will certainly elect the TRS candidate if there is sympathy for TRS among the public. And they will certainly defeat TRS if Dubbak people want to elect the BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao,” Kishan Reddy said.

Speaking to the media after participating in the election campaign in Dubbak constituency, the Union Minister said Congress had lost the moral right to even seek vote in Telangana since half of the 19 elected Congress MLAs in 2018 Assembly elections joined the TRS. Stating that a vote for Congress would be nothing short of supporting TRS, Kishan Reddy urged the voters to elect the BJP candidate from Dubbak that would trigger the downfall of TRS government and also the end of the rule of two families, the Kalvakunta family and the Owaisi family.

Accusing the ruling TRS of misusing power to swing the electorate in their favour, Kishan Reddy said the ground reality was quite different in Dubbak. “There is a perceptible anti-incumbency sentiment among the public. I have seen misuse of power in elections in the past, but have never seen it to such an extent that it is being done in Dubbak,” he said.

Alleging that the TRS leaders were carrying out a vicious campaign against the BJP, he said Telangana was carved out with the sacrifices of over 1,200 people.

