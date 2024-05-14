EMRS students excel in class X CBSE exams

Khammam, Kothagudem, Gandugulapalli, Cherla, Dummugadem, Mulkalapalli and Gundala achieved 100 percent results.

Published Date - 14 May 2024

Kothagudem: Eight Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in erstwhile Khammam achieved 100 percent pass percentage in the tenth class in Khammam, Kothagudem, Gandugulapalli, Cherla, Dummugadem, Mulkalapalli and Gundala achieved 100 percent results.the results of which were announced on Monday.

Bhadrachalam ITDA PO Prateek Jain informed that 415 students appeared for the exams and 413 passed. Khammam, Kothagudem, Gandugulapalli, Cherla, Dummugadem, Mulkalapalli and Gundala achieved 100 percent results.

EMRS, Singareni student B Ram Charan scored 447/500 marks. The PO and regional coordination officer Venkateswara Raju congratulated the students, principals and teaching staff of the schools for achieving good results in the exams.