Student visas: Fact sheet for Indian students

Before travelling to the United States, stay abreast with latest info

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 11:55 PM

Before applying for your student visa, review the instructions provided by the Consular (Visa) Section of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. Note that policies and procedures are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information,visit: https://in.usembassy.gov/visas/ .

Step 1: SEVIS fee payment

Upon receiving your I-20 from your chosen institution, the first step is to pay the I-901 SEVIS Fee. This fee is mandatory for students and exchange visitors, and is separate from visa and school administration fees. Learn more and pay the fee at www.ice.gov/sevis/students .

Step 2: Account creation and DS-160 form

Visit www.ustraveldocs.com/in/en and create a user account after selecting your region and country. Complete the DS-160 (visa application) form at https://ceac.state.gov/genniv/. Refer to the guidelines for form completion at www.ustraveldocs.com/in/en/

Step 3: Visa application fee payment

Pay the application fees via National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), mobile phone, or in cash at specified banks. For instructions, visit www.ustraveldocs.com/in/en/

Step 4: Visa appointment scheduling

Schedule two appointments: one for biometrics collection at the visa application centre (VAC) and another for a visa interview at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate. For appointment scheduling information, visit www.ustraveldocs.com/in/en/

Check the latest appointment wait times at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/visa-information-resources/wait-times.html.

Note: Certain visa applicants may qualify for the interview waiver process.

Book an interview waiver appointment at www.ustraveldocs.com/in/en/renew-visa .

Arrive at the Embassy/Consulate or visa assistance centre 15 minutes before your appointment.

Documents required for visa appointments:

For VAC visit:

 Passport

 DS-160 confirmation page

 Appointment confirmation page

For visa interview:

 Passport

 Appointment confirmation page

 DS-160 confirmation page stamped at VAC

 SEVIS fee receipt

 Form I-20 (for F and M applicants) or DS-2019 (for J applicants) issued by the US institution or programme sponsor

For more information on student visa categories, visit https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/study.html and https://www.ustraveldocs.com/in/en/student-visa .

Important Notes:

 Spouses or children travelling with you must apply for an F-2/M-2/J-2 dependent visa.

 You can apply for an F-1 visa up to 365 days before the start of your programme but can enter the US up to 30 days before.

 For visa inquiries, email supportindia@usvisascheduling.com or call ((91-22) 62011000) during business hours. Multiple attempts to contact the Embassy or Consulate will slow communication.

For additional resources and information, visit:

 educationusaindia@usief.org.in

 https://educationusa.state.gov/

 YouTube: http://bit.ly/EducationUSAIndiaYouTube

 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EducationUSAIndia/

 Twitter: https://twitter.com/EdUSA_India

 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/educationusaindia

 Download the EducationUSA India Mobile App from the Google App Store (bit.ly/EdUSAInAppDroid) or the Apple App Store (bit.ly/EdUSAInAppiOS)

— U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad