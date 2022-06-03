End your job search with DEET

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Santa India
Position: Telecallers or Retention Executive
Salary : Upto 13k to 15k Pf ESIC Incentives
Qualification: 12th pass or above
Freshers can apply
Contact: 9811025640
ParadigmIT
Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 year of any B2B Sales
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 27,050
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788
Santa India
Position: Field Support Engineer
Hiring for reputed Broadband company, freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai & Hyderabad
Qualification: B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary: Rs 16,000 PF ESI
CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640
Santa India
Position: Sr. Sales Executive
Hiring for reputed Telecom Company – ( Vodafone Idea Limited Process )
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification:- 12th or any graduate
Salary: Rs 20k – 23k in hand
Note : Freshers willing to work in field with good personality can also apply
Contact: 9811025640
PMJ Gems & Jewellers
Position: Management Trainee Role
Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)
Salary: upto 4L Benefits
Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles
Qualification: Any graduates or degree
Hindi & English fluency must and also bike & license
Salary range: 18K- 27K
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
Max-Retail Ltd
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 15
Contact: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in
Lifestyle International
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 Years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: AP & Telangana
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9032227630
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Upto 20,000 Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)
Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd
Position: CSR/CSA’s
Work Experience : Freshers (or) 0 to 6months in any retail.
Job Locations : Hyderabad
Qualification : SSC & above (Female & Male both can apply)
Salary : Around 11K take home salary with attendance bonus, ESI and PF will be different.
Vacancies: 10
Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com
Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd
Position: Customer Care Executive
Looking for voice and non-voice process
Qualification: 12 or any Degree
Salary: 15000/Month Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact Number: 8978707207
eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd
Position: Technician
Experience: Freshers/Experience
Salary: 12,000-20,000/Month
Location: Punjagutta
Contact Number: 8886660788
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: 10,000 to 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: 10,000 to 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
Yannick Tech Systems
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 13,000/Month PF & ESI
Qualification: Not Required
Contact: 9133131989
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.
Location- Hyderabad
Male and female can apply, good communication skills required
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
Fortune Group Automobile Dealership
Position: Sales Executives
Qualification: Any Degree / Diploma holders with Sales Experience
Salary: 12k to 15k Performance based Incentives
Location: Tolichowki
Email CV to hr@fortuneford.com
Skyquad Electricals & Appliances (p) Limited (Radiant)
Designation: Apprenticeship Trainee
Job Role: Assembling, processing of mobiles & TV parts
Location: Tukkuguda, Fab City, Maheshwaram
Vacancies: 100
Qualification: ITI All trades, Inter, Graduates & Diploma All Trades
Age: 18 – 26
Earning Stipend Capacity: Rs. 13,500
Only freshers, subsidized canteen & transportation
Contact : 9409491556
Rane Brakes Lining Limited
Designation: Apprenticeship Trainee
Job Role: Assembling, processing of Car Brakes parts
Job Location: Pragnapur, near Gajwel
Vacancies: 50
Qualification: ITI All trades, Inter, Graduates & Diploma All Trades
Gender: Male
Age: 18 – 35
Stipend: Rs. 10,000
Only freshers, subsidized canteen & free accommodation
Contact : 9409491556
Schneider Electrical
Designation: Apprenticeship Trainee
Job Role: Assembling, processing of Electric Circuit Breakers
Location: Gagillapur, Rangareddy,
Vacancies: 50
Qualification: ITI All trades, Inter, Graduates & Diploma All Trades
Gender: Females
Age: 18 – 24
Stipend: Rs. 11,000
Only freshers, free Canteen & transportation
Contact : 9409491556
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
Designation: Apprenticeship Trainee
Job Role: Assembling, processing of tractor parts
Job Location: Zaheerabad
Vacancies: 200
Qualification: ITI Electrical / Fitter / Motor Mechanic / Diesel Mechanic, & Inter,
Gender: Male
Age: 18 – 24 years
Earning Capacity: Rs. 11,165
Only Freshers, subsidized canteen & free transportation from Zaheerabad
Contact : 9409491556
