End your job search with DEET

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs. Is your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume.

“Workruit Resume Builder” is the key. With it you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. All you have to do is register, choose a resume template, add your details to the resume and download & share your resume. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Santa India

Position: Telecallers or Retention Executive

Salary : Upto 13k to 15k Pf ESIC Incentives

Qualification: 12th pass or above

Freshers can apply

Contact: 9811025640

ParadigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive

Experience: 1 year of any B2B Sales

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 27,050

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

Santa India

Position: Field Support Engineer

Hiring for reputed Broadband company, freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai & Hyderabad

Qualification: B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary: Rs 16,000 PF ESI

CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage

Contact: 9811025640

Santa India

Position: Sr. Sales Executive

Hiring for reputed Telecom Company – ( Vodafone Idea Limited Process )

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification:- 12th or any graduate

Salary: Rs 20k – 23k in hand

Note : Freshers willing to work in field with good personality can also apply

Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers

Position: Management Trainee Role

Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)

Salary: upto 4L Benefits

Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduates or degree

Hindi & English fluency must and also bike & license

Salary range: 18K- 27K

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Max-Retail Ltd

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 15

Contact: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in

Lifestyle International

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 Years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: AP & Telangana

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9032227630

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Upto 20,000 Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd

Position: CSR/CSA’s

Work Experience : Freshers (or) 0 to 6months in any retail.

Job Locations : Hyderabad

Qualification : SSC & above (Female & Male both can apply)

Salary : Around 11K take home salary with attendance bonus, ESI and PF will be different.

Vacancies: 10

Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com

Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Care Executive

Looking for voice and non-voice process

Qualification: 12 or any Degree

Salary: 15000/Month Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact Number: 8978707207

eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd

Position: Technician

Experience: Freshers/Experience

Salary: 12,000-20,000/Month

Location: Punjagutta

Contact Number: 8886660788

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree

Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

Yannick Tech Systems

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 13,000/Month PF & ESI

Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience

Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.

Location- Hyderabad

Male and female can apply, good communication skills required

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Fortune Group Automobile Dealership

Position: Sales Executives

Qualification: Any Degree / Diploma holders with Sales Experience

Salary: 12k to 15k Performance based Incentives

Location: Tolichowki

Email CV to hr@fortuneford.com

Skyquad Electricals & Appliances (p) Limited (Radiant)

Designation: Apprenticeship Trainee

Job Role: Assembling, processing of mobiles & TV parts

Location: Tukkuguda, Fab City, Maheshwaram

Vacancies: 100

Qualification: ITI All trades, Inter, Graduates & Diploma All Trades

Age: 18 – 26

Earning Stipend Capacity: Rs. 13,500

Only freshers, subsidized canteen & transportation

Contact : 9409491556

Rane Brakes Lining Limited

Designation: Apprenticeship Trainee

Job Role: Assembling, processing of Car Brakes parts

Job Location: Pragnapur, near Gajwel

Vacancies: 50

Qualification: ITI All trades, Inter, Graduates & Diploma All Trades

Gender: Male

Age: 18 – 35

Stipend: Rs. 10,000

Only freshers, subsidized canteen & free accommodation

Contact : 9409491556

Schneider Electrical

Designation: Apprenticeship Trainee

Job Role: Assembling, processing of Electric Circuit Breakers

Location: Gagillapur, Rangareddy,

Vacancies: 50

Qualification: ITI All trades, Inter, Graduates & Diploma All Trades

Gender: Females

Age: 18 – 24

Stipend: Rs. 11,000

Only freshers, free Canteen & transportation

Contact : 9409491556

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Designation: Apprenticeship Trainee

Job Role: Assembling, processing of tractor parts

Job Location: Zaheerabad

Vacancies: 200

Qualification: ITI Electrical / Fitter / Motor Mechanic / Diesel Mechanic, & Inter,

Gender: Male

Age: 18 – 24 years

Earning Capacity: Rs. 11,165

Only Freshers, subsidized canteen & free transportation from Zaheerabad

Contact : 9409491556

