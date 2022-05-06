Enforcement against ‘free left’ and ‘Stop line’ violators in Hyderabad

Published Date - 08:08 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police is gearing up for enforcement against violators of the ‘free left’ rule and those crossing the ‘Stop line’ on the city roads.

On Friday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath along with Traffic DCP N. Prakash Reddy and other officers visited Monappa Junction, Khairatabad VV Statue junction, Telugu Thalli junction and Ambedkar Statue junction to review the traffic behavior of commuters.

It was noticed that commuters were blocking the free left path and crossing the stop line which was resulting in severe inconvenience to other commuters and motorists. To ease hardships at junctions, it was decided to act strictly against violators of the above mentioned rules.

The Engineering Cell of the Traffic Wing was also instructed to coordinate with GHMC officials in laying of stop lines and erection of bollards to ensure free flow of traffic at free lefts.

