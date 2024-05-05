Engineering first-year classes to commence from Sep 15

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 10:16 PM

Hyderabad: All technical institutions including the ones offering engineering programmes have been asked to commence the classwork for the firstyear students by September 15. As per the academic calendar 2024-25 released by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), final approval to technical institutions will be granted on or before June 30.

The universities and technical boards have been asked to grant affiliation to its affiliated colleges by July 31. The last date for cancellation of seats in technical programmes with a full fee refund is September 11.

Students can be admitted into the first year against vacancies till September 15 and the last date for commencement of classes for the firstyear students of technical programmes is September 15.

Similarly, the last date for lateral entry admission into a second-year engineering course is September 15. For standalone institutions offering PGDM and PGCM courses, the AICTE will grant approval on or before June 30. The last date for cancellation of seats in these courses with a full refund is September 11.

The deadline for admissions into PGDM and PGCM courses is September 15, while the class work has to commence by September 11. As for the institutions offering open and distance learning and online programmes, the last date for the grant of approval and admissions will be as per the University Grants Commission policy.