Engineering student ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:36 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: An engineering student who had set himself ablaze at a private college in Ibrahimpatnam on Wednesday afternoon, passed away while undergoing treatment on Sunday at a private hospital in the city.

Vamshi Patil, pursuing his engineering CSC third year course, came to the college premises carrying a bottle of sanitizer on Wednesday. He doused himself with the liquid and set himself ablaze. On noticing it, the college staff rushed to his rescue and after dousing the flames shifted him to a hospital. On Sunday, he died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

“During enquiry we came to know that Vamshi was into friendship with a girl and differences had cropped up between them over some issues. He could have slipped into depression and ended his life,” said Ibrahimpatnam Inspector, G Rama Krishna.