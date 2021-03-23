Engineering student jumps to death in Hyderabad

Police said Chandrika, who was visibly depressed for the last few days, jumped from the terrace on the fourth floor.

Hyderabad: An engineering final year student died, allegedly by suicide, after jumping from a multi-storied building at Maisammaguda in Petbasheerabad here on Tuesday.

The victim, Chandrika (23), pursuing civil engineering from a private college, was a native of Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district. She was staying in a hostel here.

Police said Chandrika, who was visibly depressed for the last few days, jumped from the terrace on the fourth floor. She died on the spot due to grievous bleeding injuries on her head and other parts on the body.

The watchman who was alerted by a loud sound found her lying in the pool of blood.

On receiving information, the Petbasheerabad police have booked a case and took up investigation. No suicide note was found.

Police suspect she was depressed over her poor performance in academics. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

