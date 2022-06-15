Enjoy a luxurious cruise on Bay of Bengal

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Updated On - 09:21 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Next holiday season, escape from the mundane life of the city to enjoy some adventure on the sea. Try the luxurious Empress cruise of Cordelia Cruises, India’s premium cruise liner, for a short vacation with your loved ones over the glinting waves as this gigantic ship cruises into the Bay of Bengal.

Cordelia Cruises by Waterways Leisure Tourism Private limited has just launched its first three-night cruise trip — Visakhapatnam-Puducherry-Chennai. With 11 decks, the Empress cruise, ‘A City on the Sea’ as described by the company, offers luxurious rooms to restaurants, bars, DJ pool parties, casino, movie nights at marquee theatre, shopping, spa and saloon, gym facilities, rock climbing, etc., all in one place.

Get ready to wake up to the view of the dawn, sunrise, the changing colours of the sea and dusk from your own cabin and balcony with the ship offering four different cabins with sea view. There are interior staterooms which are cosy and budget-friendly, sans sea view.

Entertainment

This international cruise has given desi twist to entertainment. Enjoy their Balle Balle show, a Bollywood musical comedy, at Marquee Theatre on deck 5 while sipping the drinks specially made for the show.

Also, watch their ‘Romance in Bollywood’ show where artistes perform on popular Bollywood retro tracks. Later, experience the Burlesque, a late-night adult show with foreign artistes performing to peppy numbers from Bollywood movies. Guests can enjoy live music, magic shows, movies, etc. The resident DJ will make cruisers groove to some popular songs until the wee hours by the poolside on deck 10.

Learn salsa and western dance forms from artistes besides magic tricks from magician Tejas who holds workshops for free. Guests can also play and experience a Casino on deck 6. The cruise extends photography services on a cost basis as well.

Dining

Catering to the needs of people who embark on the ship from different parts of the country, the cruise offers multi-cuisine food which will tickle your taste buds. The buffets curated by the chief chef of the cruise comprise both non-veg and veg, including Jain cuisine.

People can indulge in a multi-cuisine buffet for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a sea view dining experience at Starlight, which is a two-level restaurant on decks 4 and 5. The cruise also offers an ala carte menu (paid) in its Chopstix, a restaurant that specialises in pan-Asian cuisines on deck 5. When in this restaurant, ask for the chief’s table where delectable delicacies are specially curated by the chief.

Bars and lounges

Onboard this cruise, treat yourself to some of the finest range of classic cocktails, fine wines and premium liquors in clubs and bars like the Chairman’s Club and the Connexions Bar on deck 5, where you can groove to the music while enjoying the cocktails and fine spirits. Grab a drink from the pool bar, relax by the poolside and sip on the sundowner on deck 10 which also houses the Dome, a late-night bar with a private space.

Cordelia Academy

The cruise has a lot of fun activities and games for the kids as well. The Cordelia Academy offers classic games from the ’80s and ’90s to modern favourites. It has a dedicated area for educational fun activities for kids of all age groups.

Payments

Not all activities and shows on board the ship are free. Rock wall climbing, star gazing, burlesque (adult show), arts splash, martini talk and tasting, fab-lab show (live science theatre show), twilight, gaming arcade, gentlemen’s club and jackpot tambola are paid ones. Payments are accepted only in dollars on board the ship. So, guests wishing to buy drinks, indulge in ala carte dining, activities or watch shows should recharge their card, given on board the ship.

Network

You can avail the Wi-Fi connectivity on board the ship for a cost which ranges from $ 6 taxes for two hours to $ 50 taxes for 72 hours.

For more details on cruise, log on to www.cordeliacruises.com. Happy cruising!

Cost: 2 nights – 2 people

Interior – Rs 36,000

Ocean View – Rs 46,000

Mini Suite – Rs 70,500

Suite – Rs1,35,000

Chairman Suite – Rs 2,30,000

Cruises from Chennai:

Weekend:

2 nights – Chennai (Saturday) – at Sea (Sunday) – Chennai (Monday)

2 nights – Chennai (Saturday) – Puducherry (Sunday) – Chennai (Monday)

Weekdays:

5 nights – Chennai (Monday) – at Sea (Tuesday) – Visakhapatnam (Wednesday) – at Sea (Thursday) – Puducherry (Friday) – Chennai (Saturday)

2 nights – Chennai (Monday) – at Sea (Tuesday) – Visakhapatnam (Wednesday)

Cruises from Visakhapatnam:

Weekdays – every week

3 nights – Visakhapatnam (Wednesday) – at Sea (Thursday) – Puducherry (Friday) – Chennai (Saturday)