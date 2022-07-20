Ensure continuous coal supply to five States: SCCL CMD

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:35 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Wednesday asked officials concerned to take necessary steps to supply coal to thermal power stations in five States.

At a review meeting here, he instructed officials to take precautionary measures so that coal transport should not be affected in spite of heavy rains in the next two months.

Since rains receded, everyone should work together to produce and transport over 1.5 lakh tonnes of coal per day and ensure continuous supply of coal to thermal power stations in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu along with Telangana.

He said that efforts must be made to produce and transport at least two lakh tonnes of coal per day so that the production target of 740 lakh tonnes set for this year must be achieved. Along with coal, an average of 10 lakh cubic meters of overburden should be removed every day and when conditions become favorable, it should be increased to 14 lakh cubic meters per day.