Entrepreneur Milind Pote shows the gratitude yet helping hand to Aurangabad Police by helping them beat the heat

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

We often feel safe and protected in our environments, homes, offices, schools, etc. There is a Police force who is always working for us round the clock. But often don’t get the much-deserved returns or gratitude from the citizens. Entrepreneur Milind Pote, a well-known businessman from Aurangabad, understands the tough duties of the Police department very well and appreciates them for their selfless and constant efforts. The police force needs to work hard in all situations, be it summer, winter, heavy rains, or any festivals. They do not get much of a break like normal citizens. Currently, the summer has been too hot in Maharashtra, and Milind Pote decided to help the police beat the heat.

Currently, Aurangabad’s temperature has been recorded up to 45 degrees Celsius. At this temperature also the police department has to work constantly. They constantly need to stand and work in the bright sunlight. Understanding and appreciating their efforts, Entrepreneur Milind Pote distributed cold drinks and cold water to police to beat the heat and make them feel better. Milind Pote feels that the Police department is an asset we have. Because of them we can relax and live our lives peacefully. That’s why it’s our duty to be grateful to them and their never-ending duties.

Entrepreneur Milind Pote has earned quite a name for himself in the field of the hotel industry. He started with a small café and soon opened a chain of quick-service restaurants, and he runs them efficiently along with his successful Game X game zone in Aurangabad. Milind Pote is one of the most successful young businessmen. Still, he is always keen to work for society and to fulfil his duties as a responsible citizen. He is always there whenever there is a need to do anything for society. During the Covid-19 outbreak, he helped more than 5000 families with food and water. His selfless social work is worth appreciating, and it’s just beyond words.