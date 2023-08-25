Entry date for first edition of Best Web Series award extended

By ANI Published Date - 06:39 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday extended the last date of submission of entries for the inaugural edition of the Best Web Series (OTT) Award from August 25 to September 4 for online submissions, while the hardcopy of the series can be submitted by September 12, 2023.

The decision to extend the date of submission was taken by the Ministry with an effort to ensure that a maximum number of Web Series’ can participate in the award, an official release said.

An eminent jury, consisting of personalities from the entertainment industry, will choose the Best Web Series and the winner will be awarded Rs 10 lakh as cash prize, along with certificates at the 54th International Film Festival of India,â€ the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting release said.

To be eligible for the award, the web series has to be an originally created/shot series in any Indian language and has to be an original piece of work either commissioned or produced.

Further, the series should have been co-produced, licensed, or acquired with the purpose of releasing only on the OTT platform.

Also, to be eligible for the award, all episodes of the entry (web series/season), should have been released on an OTT platform from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

Further details of the eligibility for the awards are available on the websites of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, National Film Development Corporation and IFFI.

