Environmental walk at Public Gardens on June 5

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Environment Day-2033, an Environment Walk is being organised by the Forum For A Better Hyderabad in association with the Public Garden Walkers Association (PGWA) on Sunday at 7 am.

Aimed at disseminating awareness about the importance of clean and green environment, the walk will have the meeting point at the entrance gate of State Museum, Public Gardens. Presided by FBH chairman, Vedakumar Manikonda, it will be flagged off by Ghulam Yazdani, PGWA chairman.

The participants were requested to wear comfortable shoes and carry their own water bottle. They were advised to park vehicles at the parking area adjacent to the State museum at Public gardens.