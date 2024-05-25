EPFO’s outreach programme ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ on May 27 in Nizamabad

Regional provident fund commissioner Ganesh Kumar stated that 'Nidhi Aapke Nikat' programme would be held between 9 am and 5.45 pm at Ramanbhai C Patel Beedi Company, Dichpally in Nizamabad district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 May 2024, 05:13 PM

Regional provident fund commissioner Ganesh Kumar stated that 'Nidhi Aapke Nikat' programme would be held between 9 am and 5.45 pm at Ramanbhai C Patel Beedi Company, Dichpally in Nizamabad district.

Nizamabad: The outreach programme of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ will be held on May 27 in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, regional provident fund commissioner Ganesh Kumar stated that ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ programme would be held between 9 am and 5.45 pm at Ramanbhai C Patel Beedi Company, Dichpally in Nizamabad district, whereas, it would be held at Municipal Corporation office in Kamareddy district.

It will be a broad based participatory awareness and outreach programme for the employees and employers simultaneously acting as a grievance redressal platform for members and information exchange network, says the release.

The EPFO subscribers have been requested to bring all the documents in support of their grievances so that it could be resolved on the spot.