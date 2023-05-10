EPTRI organise three day training workshop in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:44 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: Sixteen officers of the India Forest Service (IFS) participated in the three day training workshop on ‘Environmental Impact Assessment: Needs and Methods of Assessment’ conducted by Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI), Hyderabad.

The workshop was part of the scheme of the Government of India of providing short term courses to the officers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) for updating and sharing their knowledge, skills and practice for managing the natural resources of the country, and sponsored by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The workshop was inaugurated by RM Dobriyal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of the Forest Force (PCCF & HoFF), Government of Telangana and A Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Government and Director General, EPTRI.

During the three days, the officers while getting an overview of Environmental Assessment in Forestry discussed in detail economic analysis and environmental assessment through case study approach. They also visited the green belt around the Outer Ring Road and studied the drip system and the SCADA centre.

The workshop concluded with the valedictory where they received their certificate of completion from the Director General, EPTRI. The officers appreciated the efforts put in by the Government of Telangana and EPTRI for building capacities for achieving the objectives as determined by India’s National Forest Policy and India’s targets for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the Global Forest Goals.