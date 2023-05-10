Hyderabad: Call for inter-IIT research collaboration

Director of IIT-H Prof BS Murty has underlined the importance of sharing the research infrastructure between IITs for their best utilisation

Deans of 21 IITs are posing for a picture with Director of IIT- Prof B Murty at IIT-H Campus in Sangareddy district

Sangareddy: Director of Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) Prof BS Murty has underlined the importance of sharing the research infrastructure between IITs for their best utilisation.

Addressing the inaugural session of the first two-day conclave of deans and associate deans (Research and Development) of 21 IITs held in the IIT-H campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district on May 8 and 9, Prof Murty said R&D activities in IITs should focus on innovation which will result in developing advanced technologies. They should set up startups to create employment, he said, also stressing on the importance of having a plan in place to mentor other institutes in India other than IITs to guide them in research activities.

Dean (Sponsored Research and Consultancy) of IIT-H and Convenor of the Conclave, Prof Chandrashekhar Sharma said the conclave was aimed to discuss best practices for inter IITs research collaborations. Inter-IIT collaborations will help to overcome several challenges in research and society, he said, adding that all the deans have agreed to work on developing a common portal to showcase technologies ready for commercialisation for better industry connection.

