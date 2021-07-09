Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza out to give his best

He officially sealed his place after finishing second and third with his horses, Seigneur Medicott and Dajara 4 respectively at the Baborowko Equestrian Festival in Poland.

Hyderabad: Talented Fouaad Mirza became the first Indian in 20 years to earn an Olympic berth for the country. Having grabbed the spot in January after finishing top in the first in the South East Asia Oceania Group, the 29-year- Bengaluru lad hopes to give his best to boost the sports’ popularity in the country.

However, he officially sealed his place after finishing second and third with his horses, Seigneur Medicott and Dajara 4 respectively at the Baborowko Equestrian Festival in Poland. As the lone equestrian to represent India, Mirza is optimistic about his chances. The last time an Indian participated in Olympics was way back in 2000 in Sydney when Imtiaz Anees led India’s charge. In 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, late wing commander IJ Lamba became the first from the country to participate in the Olympics in the event.

Mirza has an impressive record to showcase. He first rose to prominence by winning twin silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games. He won the medals in individual and team eventing categories. The Arjuna awardee is leaving no stone unturned to give his best, working round the clock in Bergedorf in North-West Germany.

