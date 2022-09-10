Erik Solheim congratulates KTR on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:04 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: The former United Nations Environment Programme Executive Director Erik Solheim congratulated MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao for the efforts to make Hyderabad the most liveliest and world-class city.

“This absolutely amazing, Telengana! Investing in solar, in health, in making Hyderabad a most lively city. World class! Congrats @KTRTRS,” Erik Solheim tweeted.

Recently, KTR laid the foundation stone for the 23- km bicycle path with solar roof along the ORR service road.

The world-class solar roof bicycle path will be laid along the ORR on Nanakramguda-TSPA & Narsingi-Kollur stretch, and the government is planning to get it ready before the 2023 summer.

Replying to the Norwegian diplomat and former politician a user wrote, “Great pride for India.”

“Thanks sir for promoting BHARAT,” wrote another user.

Erik Solheim is the former UN Environment Executive Director (2016-2018). He also served as Norway’s Minister of the Environment and International Development, from 2007 to 2012.