Errabelli Dayakar Rao launches ‘T-Innovation Mahotsavam’ poster

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Sunday launched the 'T-Innovation Mahotsavam' poster

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Sunday launched the ‘T-Innovation Mahotsavam’ poster.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), ITE&C is conducting the T-Innovation Mahotsavam on April 21.

“I appreciate team TSIC for coming up with such a marquee initiative that looks at the village as a whole to solve local problems with innovative solutions. We shall support such initiatives that are going to enhance the living style in Gram Panchayats,” the Minister said.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Sultania said the innovations scouted and recognised through TSIC initiatives needed scaling opportunities, and that the PR&RD was willing to extend support as needed.

“For commercialisation, the innovations could be procured by various departments of government that need frugal, technical solutions for our grassroots challenges.” he said.

“TSIC aims to instill the idea of innovation among citizens across all the districts of Telangana. The Hour for Innovation is designed to bring together all the villagers under a single umbrella to think as one community through the problems they are facing and also enable young innovators with an opportunity to solve the same.” Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Shanta Thoutam, said.

The programme will be executed in each and every village of the State via the Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat Secretary, both functioning at the grassroots level, and District Panchayat Officers at the administrative level.

The problems common among various villages will be identified, and they will be further scrutinised by the team of TSIC.

Further, the innovators already scouted would be given a challenge to design solutions for the identified problem statements.

These solutions will be strategically scaled to create a better tomorrow, according to a press release.