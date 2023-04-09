BRS workers urged to make people aware of State govt programmes

Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao urged BRS party members to explain people about State government’s welfare schemes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at Atmeeya Sammelanam in Palakurthy constituency on Sunday.

Mahabubabad: Stating that the State was witnessing development on all fronts under the BRS rule, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao urged party members to meet the people and explain to them about the State government’s welfare schemes and development works. He also appealed to them to put their differences aside and work for unity among the party rank and file.

Errabelli Dayakar addressed Atmeeya Sammelanam meetings held at Wadde Kothapally and Peddavangara villages in Palakurti constituency on Sunday. “We have to adjust if we have little differences. If there is any problem, let’s put it aside. Let’s explain the development done by our Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the people. If there is more to be done, let’s do it,” he said. Rao also said that no other party in the country was taking care of the party members like BRS.

“I have been striving to empower the women in the villages. As a part of this, tailoring training was offered and sewing machines were distributed to hundreds of women. I would like to provide training to 10,000 women in Palakurthy constituency, and jobs to them in the mega textile park,” he said.

The minister also promised to give funds to the Durga Matha temple, women’s building and gram panchayat building, and free tailoring training to women who have passed Class 10 besides giving them sewing machines.

Minister Satyavathi Rathore, former MLA Dr N Sudhakar Rao and Errabelli Charitable Trust Chairperson Errabelli Usha also spoke.