Rs 1.07 lakh cr worth paddy procured in 8 years, says Minister Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurating the first paddy procurement centre in the erstwhile Warangal district, at Rayaparthy, on Thursday.

Mahabubabad/Jangaon: Reiterating the state government’s commitment to farming community, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the government had decided to set up more than 7,000 paddy procurement centres (PPCs) in the State to purchase the paddy yield of Yasangi season. “In the last Vanakalam season, one crore tonnes of paddy was procured in the State. The paddy production increased to 1.41 metric tonnes (MTs) from just 24 lakh tonnes in the last eight years,” he said.

Rao has inaugurated the first paddy procurement centre in the erstwhile Warangal district at Rayaparthy on Thursday. Later, he has inaugurated a PPC at Karkala village of Thorrur mandal, two PPCs at Pedda Vangara mandal centre and a centre at Singarajupallu village of Devaruppula mandal in Jangaon district. Rao has also handed over Ramzan gift packs to the poor from the Muslim community. He was the chief guest at the Mandal Parishad meeting held in Devaruppula. At Pedda Vangara, he said that Rs five lakh funds had been allotted for construction of each mosque at Chityala, Kotipally, Vadde Kothpally, Rajaman Singh Thanda, Pedda Vangara, and Outhapuram villages.

The Minister also said that a bridge would be constructed with Rs nine lakh under the MRR Grants at Karkala village. At Rayaparthy , he has distributed cheques of Kalyana Lakshmi to the beneficiaries.

