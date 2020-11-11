Essence of legal literacy

November 9 is selected as the Legal Services Day as it was first started by the Supreme Court in the year 1995 to help and support the weaker and poor sections of people.

By | Rahul Jacob | Published: 5:59 pm

Legal Services Day is celebrated every year on November 9 across the country. The main aim of this observance is to spread legal awareness among people. It also aims as a means to provide free legal aid and advice to the poor and weaker sections of the society, to ensure justice for all.

November 9 is selected as the Legal Services Day as it was first started by the Supreme Court in the year 1995 to help and support the weaker and poor sections of people. It aims to ensure the availability of free services to the weaker section people as well as making them conscious about their rights as a citizen

It becomes the responsibility of the judicial system to create awareness about the various legal aspects of society among its public. Lok Adalats organises such campaigns every year by the legal services authority on National Legal Services Day.

Alternative dispute resolution mechanism is promoted on national legal services day; which commemorates the enactment of the Indian Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

Rahul Jacob

Class XII,

DPS Nacharam.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .