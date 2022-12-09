Etsy reveals Top 2023 trend predictions and first-ever ‘Dual Colours of the Year’

Hyderabad: 2022 was a year filled with so much change. While the world opened up again, we rediscovered our place within it, while seeking to restore balance in our lives. Shoppers of all ages fell in love with the coastal grandmother aesthetic, and many also embraced dopamine dressing and mood-boosting hues (hello, hot pink!).

With trend cycles faster than ever, the concept of duality is emerging as a key theme for 2023 — as several trends are showing they can co-exist at the same time. And the best part is that in today’s world it’s not an either-or situation; shoppers can embrace a mashup of whatever styles speak to them.

Read on for the trends Etsy is anticipating will be making waves in 2023:

Dual Colours of the Year: Indigo & Honeycomb

Indigo and honeycomb are the official Etsy Colours of the Year. Despite their apparent contrasts, indigo and honeycomb are a perfect match. Indigo is a powerful combination of blue and violet that stands for wisdom and intuition while honeycomb illuminates a space and serves as a reminder to value and protect the intelligence of nature that is all around us.

Whether it is in Indian Madhubani design decorative trays, open shrugs, Wall Art, black sand clock, opt for these colours without hesitation.

Home & living: Statement marble

The marble print trend is an increasingly appealing alternative to ’70s-era tie dye, and is expected to be increasingly trendy this fall. Customers are embracing this classic material in new ways in 2023, including the new colours like royal blue and burgundy, thanks to its elegant and posh appearance, which just brightens the room altogether. The hearts of consumers have also been won over by dramatic statement pieces with intricate patterns, such as custom-carved sinks, plates, and candlestick holders. Tabletops, trays, wood, and marble prints will appear elegant anywhere you place them.

Melting forms

A variety of home décor pieces are taking inspiration from the organic movement of molten lava to create melting, textured forms within everything from ceramics and glassware to mirrors and sculptural candles. Melting lava trends are growing at a tremendous pace, leaving everyone with the desire to have some sort of object of the kind.