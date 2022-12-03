Watch: Video of Bill Gates dancing at Microsoft Windows 95 launch party goes viral

In the 23-second short clip, the American philanthropist and business magnate was seen enthusiastically dancing, singing and grooving on stage, along with former CEO of Microsoft Steve Ballmer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: A heart-warming video of billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates from the Microsoft Windows launch party in 1995 is lately doing rounds on the internet, taking everybody by surprise and nostalgia.

The video was shared by a page called ‘Daily Loud’ on Twitter. It was originally shared by a page called ‘Lost in History’. “Classic footage of the Microsoft Windows launch party (1995),” reads the caption of the post.

LMAO classic footage of the Microsoft Windows launch party (1995) pic.twitter.com/TvDlh1ELXU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 30, 2022

The video garnered over 6 million views after being shared online, with scores of amusing comments and memes from the netizens. “Pleated pants & tucked in shirts…those were the good ‘ol days(sic),” wrote a user. “Dance like someone is going to be watching you in 30 years,” commented another user.

“D’awww I love blast from the past videos like this. the hairstyles, glasses and clothes are just great. 🙂 (sic),” said the third user.

Check out some other hilarious reactions here:

