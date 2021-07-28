Events body to celebrate World Photography Day

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI), an association of event organisers along with its constituent association Telangana Event Facilitators Association (TEFA), is celebrating the World Photography Day on August 21.

As a part of it, the association is organising interactive online sessions by acclaimed photographers such as Badal Raja, Megha Israni and Ram Bherwani apart from city-based photography professionals like Arvind Chenji, Namrata Rupani among others.

TCEI is also conducting a photography contest on the theme ‘Emotions’ and interested photographers can apply online at https://forms.gle/zWgwnsLciCdwXTvUA on or before August 5.