“Every day we hear of a murder”: BJP on Karnataka Congress Government over Jain Monk’s murder

Karnataka BJP taking up the brutal murder of Jain monk to target the Siddaramaiah government demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged killing.

By ANI Published Date - 05:33 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Bengaluru: The brutal murder of Jain monk Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj of Hirekodi village in the Belagavi district of Karnataka has taken a political turn with the opposition BJP taking up the issue to target the Siddaramaiah government demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged killing.

Alleging that the state police is conducting a shoddy investigation in the case, BJP on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Assembly on Wednesday and demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Former state minister R Ashoka said: “Everyday Hindu karyakartas are being targeted in the State, the government need to assure the Jain community the security which they seek from the Government.

We feel that a CBI investigation is required to unearth the truth.

#WATCH | Karnataka BJP MLAs protest in Bengaluru over the murder of a Jain monk in the state and demand CBI enquiry into the matter. pic.twitter.com/SUbaoWp2r7 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

On Tuesday, a BJP delegation visited the village where the crime took place. Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra said,”Law and order under the Congress government are in shambles. Every day we hear of a murder. We want a CBI probe into the murder of Swami Nandi Maharaj.” The Chikodi police have so far arrested two people in connection with the incident and 12 others have been detained. Preliminary information suggests that there could be a personal feud behind the murder.

The BJP however is not buying the police’s explanation and are steadfast in their demand for a CBI probe.

Responding to BJP’s demands, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said “The Jain community is satisfied with the way the investigation that is being carried out by the state police. The same police force was okay when the BJP was in power and now they want the CBI, let them say what they want.” The murder is likely to be raised for a second day in the State assembly as well with the BJP accusing Congress of being anti-Hindu.