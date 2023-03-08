Everyone must be aware about CPR: Harish Rao

Everybody must be aware about CPR as Incidents of cardiac arrests and heart attacks had increased following the changes in health conditions after the Covid pandemic, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

File Photo.

Karimnagar: Health Minister T Harish Rao said everyone should be aware about cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which is an immediate solution to save people from a heart stroke. In the wake of changing lifestyles, even small children have been exposed to heart problems.

The Minister, speaking after inaugurating a Cardiac Health Screening for students at Sri Chaitanya Degree College on Wednesday, said incidents of cardiac arrests and heart attacks had increased following the changes in health conditions after the Covid pandemic. So, everybody must be aware about CPR.

Harish Rao appreciated BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar for launching free heart screening, ECG and 2D Echo tests for the students studying in various colleges.