Influenza : No need to panic, says Harish Rao

No reason for people to panic, as there were no indications of Influenza flu cases being virulent in nature, says Health Minister, T Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana has witnessed a marginal rise in cases of influenza but there was no reason for people to panic, as there were no indications of the flu cases being virulent in nature, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Wednesday said.

In the last few weeks, the government hospitals in Hyderabad and surrounding districts of Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts have witnessed a slight rise in outpatient inflow.

However, there was no major rise in the number of patients with respiratory distress needing inpatient admissions and ventilator support. Moreover, all the patients who received treatment in the outpatient wings are recovering from medications and adequate rest within a week to 10-days, he said.

After a review meeting with senior public health officials on influenza cases, Harish Rao urged people with symptoms like fever, cold, cough and body pains to visit their nearest government hospital for treatment.

“I urge people not to panic unnecessarily, as influenza cases are self-limiting and there is no rise in inpatient admissions. Since influenza is contagious, there is a definite need for people to take basic precautions like cough etiquette and use masks at public places,” Harish Rao said.

Senior health officials including Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao and Superintendents of all government tertiary hospitals in Hyderabad, who were present in the review meeting, urged people to avoid self-medication or rely on antibiotics.

All the flu symptoms like fever, cough and body pains will reduce with rest and taking normal prescribed drugs and there was no need to take antibiotics unless specifically mentioned by the doctor, they said.