Everyone will relate to this Yashraj Mukhate’s machchar song

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:24 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

His recent song, ‘Saale machchar’ is a piece of art that every desi person will relate to.

Hyderabad: We love artists who produce relatable content. Music composer Yashraj Mukhate is definitely one of those. Shot to fame with his Rasode Me Kon Tha song remix; several of his videos went viral ever since.

His recent song, ‘Saale machchar’ is a piece of art that every desi person will relate to. Using musician Sneha Khanwalkar’s vocals as background score, Mukhate rapped about how mosquitoes are the most useless creatures on the planet.

He talks about how mosquitoes disturb people’s sleep and how they are optional even in the food chain. He says, “mere khoon ka badla tere khoon le lunga.’

He gives special attention to the sound mosquitoes make and how irritating that is. The video has over 1.5 million views with people dropping their personal stories about mosquitoes.

“Dedicating this to the mosquito who woke me up from my sleep yesterday,” wrote one user. “Ohhh my god…you r the one ultimate lots n lots of love,” wrote another user followed by heart emojis.

Since it is the first time, he properly rapped in one of his videos; the musician’s fans encouraged him to start rapping full-time. Some also wanted him to participate in the rapping reality show, Hustle.

