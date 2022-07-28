| We Can See His Bum Yashraj Mukhates Bum Song On Ranveer Singhs Nude Pics Controversy Is Too Funny

‘We can see his bum’: Yashraj Mukhate’s ‘bum song’ on Ranveer Singh’s nude pics controversy is too funny

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:59 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh has been trending on the internet ever since the photos from his nude photo-shoot have been released. Funnily enough, the issue has now become a ‘national’ topic, with journalists conducting prime-time debates on it.

A news channel recently interviewed Vedika Chaubey, the woman who filed the complaint against the actor, and inquired about her reasoning for filing the FIR. “Of course this is vulgar,” she responded, “we can see his ‘bum,’ his video is with me, and he is completely nude in that video.”

Well, these lines inspired Yashraj Mukhate, who is known for his super viral ‘Pawri ho rahi hain’ and ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha,’ tracks to create yet another catchy tune. The viral musician composed a fun and peppy track using the TV debate and poked fun at the advocate who called the nude photo-shoot a ‘national concern.’

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cghm3w0IsDc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The video has gone viral, and people are loving the new viral anthem. Celebrities including Mallika Dua, Kaneez Surka, and Tanmay Bhat, among others, commented on the video with amusing reactions.

Check-out few reactions here:

The funniest thing on the internet today. Yashraj Mukhate does it again with this hilarious creative take on the whole #RanveerSingh “bum” controversy. pic.twitter.com/wA5azsQJ5e — Sameer Hashmi (@sameerhashmi) July 28, 2022

Another hit by #yashrajmukhate… Featuring @Nidhi and her bashful laughter 😅🤣 cc @karunanundy. Presenting – we can see his bum 😎 @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/dM1tudm351 — Priyanka Sachar (@twilightfairy) July 28, 2022

Out of everything you can see the bum 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Well done #YashrajMukhate 👏 — || T A S N I M || 👸 (@_tasnimporijol_) July 27, 2022