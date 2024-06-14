Ex-power official denies role in construction of Yadadri Thermal plant

Ajay Mishra says the decision to construct the Yadadri plant was taken much before he took charge as principal secretary (energy)

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 June 2024, 11:48 AM

Justice L Narasimha Reddy commission is probing the alleged irregularities taken place in the power sector during the previous government

Hyderabad: Ajay Mishra, retired principal secretary, Energy Department, has reportedly informed the Justice L Narasimha Reddy commission, probing the alleged irregularities in the power sector during the previous government, that he had no role in the decision taken by the BRS government in the construction of Yadadri Thermal Power Plant.

Ajay Mishra, who deposed before the commission, said the decision to construct the Yadadri plant was taken much before he took charge as principal secretary (energy) and that he just attended the review meetings conveyed by then Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and had not taken any kind of policy decision with regard to the plant.

The panel issued notices to about 25 officials and non-officials, including former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, connected with the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Chhattisgarh government and Bhadradri and Yadadri power projects.

Former Chairman and Managing Director of Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao and senior IAS officers who worked as principal secretary in the Energy Department between 2014-2023 — Suresh Chanda, Ajay Mishra, SK Joshi and Arvind Kumar have deposed before the Commission.

Justice Narasimha Reddy has been asked to submit its report within 100 days to the State government.