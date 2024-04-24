EAC takes up Yadadri Thermal Power Station clearance

The power plant was asked to take up three rows of plantations of indigenous species and complete it by June 2024 along the compound wall through the Social Forestry Division of the Forest Department.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 11:40 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) on thermal power project on Tuesday took up the matter of granting environment clearance (EC) to the 4,000 MW Yadadri Supercritical Thermal Power Station (YTPS) at Dameracherla in Nalgonda district, the work of which has been suspended due to non-issuance of environment clearance by the union Environment and Forest Ministry.

Sources said the EAC discussed the project in detail in Delhi on Tuesday and issued certain recommendations, including initiation of a joint exercise with Forest officials to demarcate forest land used for construction of the YTPS plant.

Also Read NTPC surpasses annual power generation target

The power plant was asked to take up three rows of plantations of indigenous species and complete it by June 2024 along the compound wall through the Social Forestry Division of the Forest Department.

The EAC asked the power plant authorities to expedite the process of providing land compensation by March 2025.

It has also asked the plant authorities to provide employment to people who were displaced due to the construction of the plant.

The plant should adopt Zero liquid discharge policy and no water bodies including natural drainage or nalla in the area including Thungapadu vagu should be disturbed due to activities associated with the setting up/ operation of the power plant, the EAC stated.

The EAC has issued about 35 recommendations to the Yadadri power plant management to issue EC. Earlier, following the appeals filed by NGOs-Conservation Action Trust of Mumbai and Samatha of Vizag, the National Green Tribunal had stopped commissioning of the power plant, but to continue the YTPS civil works. Officials here said they were yet to get any confirmation on the outcome of the meeting and the clearance for the project.