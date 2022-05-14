Excise staff destroys 500 litres of jaggery wash in Mulugu

Mulugu: The staff of the Prohibition and Excise Department raided several tribal hamlets in Mulugu mandal on Saturday and destroyed 500 litres of fermented jaggery wash used in the manufacturing of the illicitly distilled liquor. They have also arrested one Dharavath Raju of Balaji Nagar village for transporting the ID liquor (Gudumba) and seized five litres of the ID liquor from him.

It is alleged that Gudumba making is being done on a large scale due to high prices of the Indian Made Liquor (IML) available in the wine shops.

