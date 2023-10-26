Excitement builds: Priyanka Chopra shares her journey back to Mumbai in latest post

Priyanka took to her Instagram story to share a photo showcasing her passport and official documents.

By ANI Updated On - 02:02 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra just can’t keep calm as she is on her way back to Mumbai and her latest post is the proof.

Taking to Instagram story, Priyanka shared a picture featuring her passport and her official papers.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “It’s been a minute Mumbai. Cannot wait.”

Reportedly, Priyanka is visiting India for the Jio MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) Film Festival 2023. A festival that is set to run from October 27 to November 5 at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Before heading for Mumbai, Priyanka shared a picture from her car ride with her daughter Malti Marie.



The little one was seen holding Priyanka’s hand. Their faces were not visible.

Sharing the picture, the actor dropped Earth and a heart emojis.

Her pictures with Malti are a reflection of the mother-daughter bond. Recently, she talked about motherhood and shared that it is a journey filled with varying emotions, reported People.

In response to a question about how frequently she feels overwhelmed as a mother, Priyanka Chopra, who has a 21-month-old daughter named Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas, stated frankly, “I think every day.”

“I think when you put them to bed, it’s extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make,” she continues. “But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family.”

“I look at my daughter’s smile, and I’m like, ‘Okay, okay. I’m doing good so far,” she adds. “It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s extremely scary,” She told People in the interview.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018.

Malti was born to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with ‘Citadel’, which was created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency ‘Citadel.’

She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in ‘Heads Of State’. ‘Nobody’ filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query’s original idea.