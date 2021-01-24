Exim Bank to raise 3 billion USD through bonds

“In the remaining part of FY21, we will not be raising much of bonds. But the next fiscal year, we will need to raise $2.5-3 billion,” said the Exim Bank MD, David Rasquinha

By | Published: 6:54 pm

Mumbai: Export-Import (Exim) Bank of India is looking to raise up to $3 billion through bond issues in the 2021-22 and will be looking to raise more funds under the socially responsible notes category in the next fiscal, a top official has said.

The pandemic is a “blip” which will slow down balance sheet expansion as the global trade slows down and developmental projects financed by the policy bank also take a backseat, its managing director David Rasquinha told PTI. “In the remaining part of FY21, we will not be raising much of bonds. But the next fiscal year, we will need to raise $2.5-3 billion,” the MD said.

He said the bank’s refinancing requirements alone go to over $2 billion per year, while the rest is funding against the fresh on-lending that it does. A bulk of the issuances will be in the global market linked to US dollar, the most convertible currency, he said, adding that 80 per cent of its balancesheet is in USD at present.

Having successfully tested waters by raising $50 million in a socially responsible bond for the Mekong Region, the bank will be launching more such issuances of bigger ticket sizes in the new fiscal, he said. Rasquinha said it is possible for the bank to offer projects which qualify under the environment, social and governance (ESG) theme, which is preferred by many investors globally given the shift in practices, because of the work done on the developmental work by the bank.

“This (the $50 million) was a proof of concept. Now that it is successful, we will scale up. There will be bigger deals definitely. We are talking to a couple of parties,” he said, adding that fundraising under the socially responsible bonds will be both on a bilateral basis and also multilateral ones as the ticket sizes go up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .