Expanding services to south Indian cities: Findoc Group

New Delhi: Financial advisory firm Findoc Group on Wednesday said it is expanding its services to south Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, with a view to tapping growing business opportunties and pushing its growth.

Findoc Group Managing Director Hemant Sood also said that the company would expand its team by inducting 25-30 people for data study for financial advisory.

The firm has 250 franchise-based branches in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Bengal.

In terms of customer base, “we are targeting to reach more than 20, 000 customers by the end of this fiscal year from the present 12,000,” he said in a statement.

The company provides equity, derivative, commodity currency trading services as well along with complete financial planning services to customers.