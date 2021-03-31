Expedite 2BHK works, Nirmal officials told

Indrakaran Reddy underlined the need to meet deadlines set for completing works of double bedroom kitchen, Palle Pragati and many other initiatives of the government.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy instructed the authorities concerned to expedite works relating to ambitious schemes of the government. He reviewed the progress of various schemes in Nirmal on Wednesday.

Indrakaran Reddy underlined the need to meet deadlines set for completing works of double bedroom kitchen, Palle Pragati and many other initiatives of the government. He told the officials concerned to create all facilities for beneficiaries of the initiative and speed up works of the housing scheme by the end of May.

The Minister urged the public to wear face masks, to sanitise hands and to follow physical distance in the wake of the alarming rise in positive cases of Covid-19. He directed the authorities of the medical and health department to increase Covid tests and to create awareness over the disease among the citizens.

Reddy further said that 196 centres were created for procuring paddy produce and requested the farmers to sell the grains by following guidelines of Covid-19. He asked the officials of the marketing department to ensure sufficient bags to gather the produce. He told the authorities of electricity to provide three-phase power to tribal habitations. The Minister earlier consoled leaders of TRS party, Salla Rajendra Prasad at Vadyal village in Laxmanachanda mandal and Akula Mahesh at Bestawarpet in Nirmal who lost their family members.

Nirmal municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, Collector Mussharaf Ali Faruqui, officials of 2BHK, health and medical department were present.