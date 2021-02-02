Expedite land acquisition for PRLIS: Mahabubnagar Collector

During a video conference with officials from various departments, he reviewed the land acquisition process being carried out by the Roads and Buildings Department.

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao on Tuesday instructed the officials concerned to expedite the land acquisition process for Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

Following instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that the project should be completed by December, Venkat Rao asked the officials to resolve the pending issues to pave the way for early completion of the project. He also asked them to expedite work on Udandapur and Karivena reservoirs.

He also asked the officials to complete land acquisition for the construction of highways under Bharatmala Pariyojana, a centrally funded project.

As for forest lands, the District Forest Officer must give a report at the earliest, he said, instructing officials to complete the pending works at the earliest.

