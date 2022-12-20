Expedite work on Ambedkar statue, Vemula Prashant tells officials

The State government plans to complete the installation and construction work, including a museum by February-end so that it could be inaugurated on the birth anniversary of Ambedkar in April.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

The State government plans to complete the installation and construction work, including a museum by February-end so that it could be inaugurated on the birth anniversary of Ambedkar in April.

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to expedite work on the 125-foot bronze statue of BR Ambedkar and the museum coming up on 11.5 acres adjacent to Hussain Sagar.

The State government plans to complete the installation and construction work, including a museum by February-end so that it could be inaugurated on the birth anniversary of Ambedkar in April. The Minister, who held a review meeting with R&B officials here, said the Chief Minister was keen about completing the statue before the birth anniversary of Ambedkar.

He stated that the museum would have a photo gallery explaining the life and works of Ambedkar. Besides there would be videos of his speeches, movies and other works. In the front part of the museum there would be a performing theatre and a courtyard in the shape of the Parliament, he said.

The Minister also reviewed the progress of construction of the Secretariat. He directed officials to complete the work as per the direction given by the Chief Minister. He also said the Chief Minister wanted the Multi Super Specialty Hospital coming up in Warangal to be built on par with corporate hospitals.