Nizamabad: Vemula inaugurates 2BHK houses in Padagal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed two-bedroom house complex in Padagal village of Velpur Mandal of Balkonda Constituency. He also handed over documents of the houses to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the complex constructed at a cost of Rs.6.29 crore had 96 double bedroom flats with all the facilities. About 32 more 2BHK houses would be built soon in the available space in the same premises, he said, adding that Rs.3 lakh would be released to each of the 62 people to construct houses on their own land soon in the constituency.

He said that despite some delay in keeping with the promise, double bedroom houses with all the facilities were being provided to the poor. “If there are still any deserving people, they too will be provided houses,” he assured.